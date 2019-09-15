Nearly 30 Years of Performing in Joplin; Newsboys can still pack Memorial Hall

Members switch out over the years, this tour brings back many former together on one stage

(JOPLIN MEMORIAL HALL) — The name of the new tour expounds on the name of the band, Newsboys, then add the word, United. Why? This tour, NEWSBOYS UNITED, brings together many former members together on one stage for the tour, and the album.

Newsboys began coming to Joplin to play in the early 90’s. They had just started touring in America from their home country of Australia.

If you were around back then you can remember their epic, ‘in store appearance’ at The Believers Connection Bookstore, 3301 North Rangeline.

Garry and Kelli Jeffries of Webb City owned that little store, “The little 1,000 square foot shop minus the office space in back made it a full house for sure,” Garry tells us remembering the Newsboys visit.

It was standing room only as they came through the back door and then signed autographs, “They had a great attitude with the kids.”

That first album they were promoting in Joplin was the first cd that America got to hear in full released in 1990, HELL IS FOR WIMPS. Sample it here on Spotify.

It was quite cutting edge for CCM rock, 29 years ago.

They’ve been back so many times to Joplin, playing for Kenny Cox, Shofar Productions. Calvary Baptist, MSSC Taylor Auditorium and again to Memorial Hall Saturday night.

They’ve since replaced the lead singer, not sure how many times? John James, Peter Furler, Michael Tait. Many former members are back for this tour. Various ones will be able to play various dates.

Newsboys United are excited to be here Saturday night. Check out their twitter feed.