Nearly 2,000 keep social distance Cruisin’ Main Downtown Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin has had it’s share of tough times and organizers of the CRUISIN’ MAIN event on Saturday wanted to flex their #JoplinStrong muscles as the community fights the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many communities across the region have been having car cruises, bringing communities together. So organizers got with Joplin Police earlier in the week. With three things to keep in mind: 1) Keep social distance 2) No loitering 3) Obey traffic laws.

FROM ORGANIZER DAVID CLEVENGER: I have people asking well I only have this to drive. Look it doesn’t matter if you drive a beat up old Ford Pinto or a brand new Lamborghini. All we ask is they are street legal cars and you show up follow social distancing by staying in your car and follow traffic laws. Spread some smiles for miles and have a great timeeveryone. Let’s not get stupid and ruin this where the city regrets giving us the green light on this. Yes people are bringing kids which I think is awesome.

It ended up being a great success.

Thank you to everyone who got this set up tonight!!! It did bring back some good memories!! It was nice to see that joplin as a community will stand strong against the worst of this pandemic going on!!! Im gonna have to say i truly love calling joplin my home born and raised 33 years!!! Stay healthy everyone!!! Cant wait till jolplin is able to come back from this!!! ~ Mike Clark, Cruisin’ Main Event Page

There was one traffic crash, non-injury. And police estimated there were 1,800 vehicles along Main Street. Meaning more than 2,000 people participated in the event.

People brought their kids to introduce them to cruising main street. Jennifer and David Boatright had messaged us earlier in the day and their jam? Petey Pablo, ‘Raise Up’. They were bringing their grade school age daughter. “We had a blast!! Hopefully they can do another family friendly one. We were home by 10.”

Organizers are talking about making this a monthly event in downtown Joplin.

The OFFICIAL EVENT T-SHIRT DESIGN is done. “Michael Hendrix and I want to give a huge shout out to Joshua Bard for the picture,” David Clevenger states on the Cruisin’ Joplin event page Sunday. Soon they will put up the prices for the T-shirt and details for ordering. Pick up will be at David’s, Gearhead’s Auto Sales, 1705 East 7th Street. All money raised from the T-shirt sales will go to charity.

There was a lot of criticism online saying people were not in their homes and were on the road, thus going against the “Missouri Stay Home” order. The order goes into effect at 12:01 AM, Monday April 6. However ‘stay home Missouri’ actually has many activities where you can leave your home throughout the duration.

Go to grocery, convenience, or warehouse stores

Go to the pharmacy to pick up medications and other healthcare necessities

Go to medical appointments (check with your doctor or provider first)

Go to a restaurant for take-out, delivery, or drive-thru

Go to a place of worship – just make sure that no more than 10 people are in any single space at one time and keep 6 feet of distance between you and others

Take a walk, ride your bike, hike, fish, hunt, golf and be in nature for exercise – just keep six feet of distance between you and others

Receive deliveries from any business which delivers

DO RESTAURANTS HAVE TO CLOSE?

No. Restaurants can be open for delivery, drive-thru, or carryout services as long as the other requirements of the Order are being followed and individuals are encouraged to use those options. Restaurants may provide dine-in services, but can only have 10 people or less within the restaurant for dining service and shall maintain at least 6 feet of distance between all individuals that are not family members. The 10 person limitation includes both employees and customers together.

