Nearly 100 catalytic converters seized during warrant service; Joplin Police estimate value at $60,000; Not first time police have been on property

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Police Department release details of an ongoing investigation of catalytic converter thefts within the city.

Through investigation a JPD Detective was able to determine that the resident, Pamela Sims, age 58 of Joplin, was unlawfully purchasing catalytic converters that were believed to be stolen.

During a warrant service on Tues. Dec. 14, 2021, JPD Detectives recovered 98 catalytic converters from 419 N Walnut, in northeast Joplin, aka the Chitwood Neighborhood.

The estimated value according to Capt William Davis, $60,000.

Sept. of 2020 this same residence was raided and 24 catalytic converters were seized. Sims was charged with numerous felony crimes. That case is still pending in Jasper County court.

Regarding this Dec. 2021 incident. Charges were forwarded to the Jasper County Prosecuting Attorneys Office for:

The investigation is continuing and further details may be released as they become available.

The Joplin Police Department recognizes that catalytic converter thefts are an ongoing issue and we ask that anyone with information related to persons who are stealing or dealing in stolen catalytic converters to please call 911 or the non-emergency number of the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131.

419 N Walnut, in northeast Joplin, aka the Chitwood Neighborhood. Google Street View, unknown date. This residence has been raided with search warrants at least twice.

