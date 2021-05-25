NCMEC Missing Children’s Day: 29 years missing, The Springfield 3, June 7, 1992

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children encourage sharing NCMEC posters to social media, and challenging friends to do the same.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On June 7, 1992, Suzie Streeter, 19, her mother, Sherill Levitt, 47, and her friend, Stacy McCall, 18, vanished without a trace from a home in central Springfield. The day that changed so many lives started with a celebration the day before: High School Graduation Day for Stacy and Suzie at Kickapoo.

JOPLIN, Mo. — May 25th is recognized as Missing Children’s Day by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Challenges between friends on social media are to share images of missing posters from NCMEC, and then in turn tag others to continue the challenge.

Joplin News First was challenged by our friend Jax Miller, author of “Hell in the Heartland MURDER, METH, AND THE CASE OF TWO MISSING GIRLS.” She shared NCMEC posters of the missing Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman. The Missing Welch Girls case we follow closely.

The NCMEC challenge continues as we share an unrelated cold case and posters from June 7, 1992 when The Springfield 3 went missing.

