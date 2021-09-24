National Alpaca Farm Days: Educational weekend with Magajupa Mine Farm and Wellspring Acres Farm; Alpaca open house

JOPLIN, Mo. — One weekend a year Alpaca farms across the country join together for a weekend to swing open their barn doors for an educational time to inform the public more about these fuzzy, friendly animals.

This weekend is National Alpaca Farm Days! You can drop in and visit the alpacas of the Magajupa Mine Farm, 7548 E. 20th St, Joplin, Mo.

OPEN HOUSE:

SAT: 11 a.m. — 5 p.m.

SUN: Noon — 5 p.m.

SHOW & SELL: Wellspring Acres Alpacas of Sarcoxie, Mo. are making a special appearance, “bringing various alpaca products made from alpaca fleece to show and sell,” states the Magajupa Mine Alpacas.

The public is welcome, bring your cameras and make this a fun and special event. Admission is free, but donations are accepted to help feed the alpacas.

