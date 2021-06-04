Nation of Patriots flag stops in Joplin, 100 stops across 48 states, making one appearance in Missouri

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Nation of Patriots Tour stops in Joplin. Friday, June 4, 2021 – Saturday, June 5, 2021.

According to their event page:

“Honor America’s Armed Forces at the ONLY Patriot Tour stop in Missouri!

Hideout Harley-Davidson will be hosting a welcome party for the Nation of Patriots on Friday, June 4 and rolling into Saturday, June 5th. Live music, Food trucks, vendors, and multiple Veteran Organizations will be set up out here for the weekend.

The Nation of Patriots Flag will arrive at our dealership, June 4th at 12 PM. The flag ceremony will be shortly after arrival. The Nation of Patriots Flag will depart June 5th, at 9 AM with our Hideout HOG Chapter escorting the Nation of Patriots Flag to the next destination, Old Fort Harley-Davidson.

Every year Nation of Patriots™ organizes a national effort that pays tribute to, and honors, all of America’s Armed Forces – Past, Present, and Fallen. This united effort is known as the Patriot Tour™.

The Patriot Tour™ traditionally begins during Memorial Day weekend. A massive group of riders escorts one American Flag on the back of a motorcycle to the first of many destinations. Upon arrival, the flag is transferred to the new escort. The next day the Flag is escorted to another designated location…and on and on for over 100 days, through all 48 continental states.

The Flag finally makes it full circle and lands right back in WI where several thousand Americans gather to honor America’s Military members and raise support for those wounded in their service. This is the Patriot Tour™.

It’s the very foundation of the American Flag and all it represents that our brave men and women in the military have stood and died defending, continue to stand and protect, and will forever fight for.”