Narcotics investigations in southeast Kansas continue with an arrest, more are anticipated Sheriff states

WEIR, Kan. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant at a Weir residence Thursday evening.

As part of an ongoing investigation, detectives served the warrant at 201 North Jefferson, around 7:00 p.m.

Sheriff David Groves this week praises the work of “the deputies and investigators who have been working on this investigation.”

During the course of the search, suspected narcotics were discovered and seized, leading to the arrest of 28-year-old Cheyenne Jones.

Jones was transported to the Cherokee County Jail on allegations of:

Possessing Methamphetamine,

Possessing Marijuana and

Possessing Drug Paraphernalia.

Criminal charges on additional suspects are anticipated.

