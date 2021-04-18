Narcotics investigations in southeast Kansas continue with an arrest, more are anticipated Sheriff states

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

WEIR, Kan. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant at a Weir residence Thursday evening.

As part of an ongoing investigation, detectives served the warrant at 201 North Jefferson, around 7:00 p.m.

Sheriff David Groves this week praises the work of “the deputies and investigators who have been working on this investigation.”

During the course of the search, suspected narcotics were discovered and seized, leading to the arrest of 28-year-old Cheyenne Jones.

Jones was transported to the Cherokee County Jail on allegations of:

  • Possessing Methamphetamine,
  • Possessing Marijuana and
  • Possessing Drug Paraphernalia.

Criminal charges on additional suspects are anticipated.

We will update these ongoing southeast Kansas narcotics investigations here on our news tab at FSHP. Click here to save our page as a bookmark on your phone or digital device.

Nice work by the deputies and investigators who have been working on this investigation!

Posted by Sheriff David Groves on Friday, April 16, 2021

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

NARCOTICS INVESTIGATIONS LEAD TO ARREST IN WEIR — Authorities with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics search warrant at a Weir home Thursday evening. MSSU JOPLIN AREA STOLEN ITEMS MSSU HAS A STOLEN GATOR — DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS MAN, TRUCK OR TRAILER? MSSU STOLEN GATOR FROM MSSU SPORTS COMPLEX M&M WRECKER PREPARE TO FLIP AN SUV OVER IN THE EARLY HOURS OF SATURDAY — JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 5:15 AM Saturday reports of a single vehicle crash along I-44 eastbound near the east Sarcoxie exit alerted Jasper County Emergency Communications. Semi tractor trailer driver had witnessed a Honda Pilot leave the roadway and rollover. Sarcoxie Rural Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and EMS responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. One passenger was transported to Mercy Joplin with non-life threatening injuries. Initial information gathered the vehicle left the roadway just before 25.4 MM, traveled up a steep embankment, at the top crashed into a large stump, scattering debris, and leaving part of the front clip and front wheel at the top. Then rolled down the embankment coming to rest in the south ditch upside down. Click📲 @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for article on our news tab at #FSHP #fourstateshomepage WORKING HARD FOR THE BASEBALL BOYS! THANK YOU BOARD MEMBERS AND VOLUNTEERS! — JOPLIN, Mo. — The rib sale is happening Saturday at Food4Less in the parking lot by the street this year. Cash or credit. $15 a slab. Joplin’s Collegiate Team kicks off the summer June 4. Come get a schedule. Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for details too. FOOD4LESS FUNDRAISER — THE JOPLIN OUTLAWS RIB SALE! $15 SLAB CASH OR CREDIT, DRIVE UP AND GET THEM IN THE PARKING LOT! SECOND OF THREE CRASHES IN 3 HOUR SPAN, I-44 WESTBOUND FRIDAY >> BIT.ly/3dqC3il VEHICLE OVERTURNS AT HIGHWAY SPEED ON WET PAVEMENT EARLY SATURDAY MORNING — JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First