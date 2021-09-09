NALA celebrates 40th anniversary, reminding all of their continued mission: Literacy

MSSU CAMPUS (JOPLIN, Mo.) – 40 years ago, Joplin NALA, which is short for Neighborhood Adult Literacy Action, started in Joplin, now located at 123 S Main Street.

Join us for Literacy Liftoff, celebrating our 40th anniversary! The event will be Thursday, September 9th from 5:30-7:30pm at the Missouri Southern soccer fields. We will have fun for the whole family. Come and enjoy great food from your favorite food trucks, tethered hot air balloon rides, yard games, a raffle, and great information from literacy organizations in the community. Admission is free! – NALA READ

Executive director, Grace Clouse, says NALA [pron: NAY – LUH] does a lot more than just teaching people to read, or English as a second language.

“So we offer tutoring and classes in English, reading, math, we also work with students working towards their high school equivalency, we work with AEL for that program, in the last couple of years have started financial literacy, computer literacy and health literacy programs.” Says Clouse.

Joplin NALA is a United Way Partner Agency, and helps as many as 150 people a year with their literacy related services.

How many individuals they can help is often dependent upon the number of volunteers willing to donate their time.

“We have students and tutors who don’t meet anymore, they’ll connect on a regular basis, they email back and forth, maybe they meet at the park and catch up on their families, our students are adults so they’re people with children and jobs and lives and so having that connection of a peer who is an equal to them is really important.” Says Clouse.

Become a volunteer, or be a student! Learn more about NALA READ by visiting their website click: https://www.joplinnala.org/