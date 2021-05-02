Mustang unrecognizable after single vehicle crash; Republic man transported to Joplin hospital

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release information regarding a single vehicle crash on Friday afternoon that sent a Republic man to a Joplin hospital following a single vehicle crash near Freistatt.

The 19-year-old driver, Jacob Castaneda, was operating a 2004 Ford Mustang traveling south on Farm Road 1080 at 2:15 PM.

“Crash occurred as [Ford Mustang] ran off the left side of the roadway and struck trees,” Master Sgt. S.C. Jones of Troop D, Missouri State Highway Patrol, states in his initial report.

Freistatt Fire Department extricated the male driver, releasing images on their social media page. They also thanked Monett City Fire for their assistance.

Castaneda, of Republic, Missouri, was wearing his seat belt in the crash. He was transported to Mercy Joplin suffering moderate injuries.

The vehicle was towed by Autorama.

Freistatt Fire responded to a one vehicle car accident yesterday afternoon. The occupant was extricated by Freistatt Fire personnel. Thank you to Monett City Fire for assistance. Posted by Freistatt Fire Department on Saturday, May 1, 2021

