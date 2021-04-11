Mushroom hunter discovers human remains; Taney County Coroner will determine identity and cause of death

BRANSON, Mo. — The Branson Police Department is investigating the discovery of skeletal human remains. They state a citizen hunting for mushrooms came upon them Saturday, April 10, 2021, near State Hwy 248 and Gretna Rd in Branson.

Investigators are now trying to figure out who it may have been and how this person died.

Currently the Branson Police Department have one active missing person investigation, the evidence is not consistent with the facts of that particular missing person investigation.

The Taney County Coroner will ultimately identify the remains. The Branson Police Department will release more information in this death investigation as it becomes available.

