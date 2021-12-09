Murder suspect taken into custody, 11-hour standoff over in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Dept release official information the wanted man barricaded inside a residence is in custody.

According to a media release from Capt William Davis, “At approximately 11:00 am on December 9th, 2021 the suspect in this incident was taken into custody.

He is identified as Christopher K. Echols, age 33 of Joplin. Echols has active warrants for his arrest for Murder out of of Vermillion County, IL and Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Carrying a handgun without a license out of Hendricks County, IL. Additional charges may be sought by the Joplin Police Department.

The Joplin Police Department would like to thank the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Springfield Police Department, METS Ambulance Service, and the Joplin Fire Department for their assistance during this operation.”

