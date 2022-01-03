Murder suspect ran through town bar after shooting, Bates County investigators seeking witnesses; Man in custody

BATES COUNTY, Mo. — Late Friday Dec. 31, 2021, just after 11:00 p.m. Bates County Deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to reports of a shooting, across from 1326 NW Elm, Amsterdam, Missouri.

“Upon arrival they found one male subject suffering from a gunshot wound to the face laying on the ground. The victim was initially breathing but unconscious. A short time after law enforcement arrived the victim stopped breathing and CPR was initiated by first responders and law enforcement. The victim, Identified as Michael R Strup, was transported by Bates County EMS to St. Luke’s Trauma Center on the Plaza.” — BCSO

Strup later died.

Investigation revealed a suspect, Christopher E Cutshaw, 26, of Amsterdam, Mo. who had fled the area on foot before officers arrived.

“Additional deputies were called out to help search. Working with the community deputies were able to track his path and located Cutshaw hiding in the garage of a family member approximately 2 miles from the shooting incident. Cutshaw was taken into custody without incident.”

Initial charges were filed before the victim died. The Sheriff’s office anticipates upgraded charges to include Homicide as the investigation unfolds.

Cutshaw is being held in the Bates County jail on $500K cash-only bond :

: Felony Assault

Felony Armed Criminal Action

As Cutshaw was fleeing the shooting he ran through the Amsterdam Bar. The Sheriff’s office is asking for anyone who encountered Cutshaw or have security footage to please contact them, 660-679-3232.

