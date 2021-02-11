Murder Suspect in Custody

Parsons Deputy Chief Dennis Dodd states, "Odom's capture will hopefully give citizens the closure they need to rest a little easier tonight."

UPDATE: PARSONS, Kan. — Parsons Police Department took Malcom Odom, 29, into custody less than 24 hours after witnesses say he fled the murder scene.

Officers had been following up on various tips for the last 18 hours. Each abandoned house in the area was searched thoroughly by officers while the manhunt ensued. Eventually, with the help of citizens, police were directed to a house on Partridge and a search was conducted for the fugitive. Odom was hiding under a couch in the house when Officer Tyeler Riggs spotted him and ordered him out. Odom was taken into custody from that point without incident. Odom was also wanted by the Kansas Department of Corrections for felony violations as well. Odom was brought to the Parsons Police Department and booked into the facility until he can be seen by a judge in the Labette County Court. Parsons Police are requesting the Labette County Attorney’s Office charge Odom with the following charges: Murder in the 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Criminal Discharge of a Firearm, Criminal Carrying of a Weapon, and Criminal use of Weapons. PARSONS POLICE DEPARTMENT

Odom was the lone suspect in a fatal shooting in the early morning hours of February 11, 2021. Odom was identified by eyewitnesses to the shooting death of Levi Kendricks, 22.

Parsons Deputy Chief Dennis Dodd states, “Odom’s capture will hopefully give citizens the closure they need to rest a little easier tonight. Anytime there is a murder the community goes on high alert and needs to hear the closure of the arrest to be put at ease. I hope this brings the peace of mind in some form,”

ORIGINAL: PARSONS, Kan. — Early Thursday morning, 1:06 AM, gunshots were reported at the Mendota Creek Apartments, 1500 South 25th. Upon arrival Parsons Police discovered a man who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

“The victim identified as Levi Kendricks, 22-year-old, black male, of Parsons. Kendricks was pronounced dead at the scene. Callers and witnesses identified the suspect as Malcom Odom, 29-year-old, black male of Parsons. Odom was reported as fleeing the scene north bound on foot but was not found by law enforcement. Odom who was released from prison on parole has a felony warrant for his arrest issued by Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC). Police are continuing to search for the suspect and gathering evidence. We are partnering with Labette County Sheriff’s Department during this investigation. PARSONS POLICE PRESS RELEASE

Odom should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911 and report his location do not approach.

“This is a terrible loss of life and it will hurt the family of the victim as well as the community. Any loss of life is regrettable and the family and loved ones of the victim are in our thoughts. The out-pouring of information in this case will surely bring a positive conviction and conclusion for this case. Please continue to let officers know if you have any information that could leads to the arrest of Odom.” CHIEF ROBERT SPINKS, PARSONS POLICE

This on-going investigation is part of the “See It, Hear It, Report It” campaign by Parsons Police. If anyone has any further information on this incident or any other criminal activity, please contact the Parsons Police Department at 620-421-7060 or call the Tip Line at 620-421-7057 or email at tips@parsonspd.com.

