Sheriff says Apparent Murder-Suicide, Bodies of Two Brothers and Their Father Discovered in Small Shack

by: Shannon Becker, OzarksFirst

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. — Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox says the death of Darrell, Mayson, and Kaiden Peak appears to be the result of a murder/suicide.

The medical examiner is working to confirm that as the cause of death. Sheriff Knox did say he would not discuss the manner of how they died.

Utility workers in the area confirmed with Sheriff Knox that the three were not in the shack Saturday.

Darrell, Mayson, and Kaiden Peak’s bodies were found in a shack just off Highway 65 north of Warsaw.

Last Wednesday authorities say that Darrell Peak told casino workers in Miami, Oklahoma, that he was going to get his kids and start over. It was the next day they went missing.

The three went missing Thursday after the dad wrecked a family car and took another car the two boys were already in. Throughout the weekend, the three were seen walking along Highway 65, and Darrell refused assistance when authorities went to talk to them.

Before the tragic discovery Monday, the boys mother, Bonnie Peak, spoke with
OzarksFirst, Madison Hever, on Sunday in an emotional conversation.

On February 28, Darrell was charged with two counts of parental kidnapping.

Darrell Peak, 40, told Miami, Oklahoma, casino workers last Wednesday he was withdrawing money and starting over with his kids. Now less than a week later they are dead. "We are saddened to report the identities of the bodies located in rural Benton County have been identified as: Kaiden Peak, 4 years old; Mayson Peak, 3 years old; & Darrell Peak, 40 years old."

