Murder on Broadway in Pittsburg, Kan.; Suspect being held on $1 million bond

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Saturday evening Oct. 16 just after 6:20 p.m. EMS and Pittsburg Police were alerted to an unresponsive female at 415 S. Broadway St. Apt. 15.

The caller reported finding the door to an apartment open and seeing a female lying on the floor, bleeding.

Upon arrival the female was pronounced deceased.

415 S. BROADWAY, PITTSBURG, KANSAS, GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Next of kin were notified and Lt. Rebekah Lynch overnight identified the victim as 18- year-old Jase Elizabeth Delich, of Pittsburg. Evidence located at the crime scene indicates Miss Delich was shot with a handgun.

“Through review of surveillance footage in the area, combined with witness interviews, investigators were able to quickly identify the shooting suspect as 23-year-old Bri’yon Ezra Baker, of Tennessee.” — Lt Rebekah Lynch, Pittsburg Police Dept

Baker was located by police walking in the area of 16th Street and Joplin Street detained; he was found to be in possession of a handgun.

He was transported to the police department for questioning. Baker was subsequently arrested for 2nd Degree Murder and transported to the Crawford County Jail where he is being held in lieu of a $1,000,000 bond.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or their tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.

CRAWFORD COUNTY KANSAS JAIL INMATE DETAIL, SCREENSHOT 10.17.21.

