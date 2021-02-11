Murder Investigation in Parsons, Police Seeking Suspect Who Fled Scene

Parson Police state, "Malcom Odom should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911 and report his location do not approach."

PARSONS, Kan. — Early Thursday morning, 1:06 AM, gunshots were reported at the Mendota Creek Apartments, 1500 South 25th. Upon arrival Parsons Police discovered a man who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

“The victim identified as Levi Kendricks, 22-year-old, black male, of Parsons. Kendricks was pronounced dead at the scene. Callers and witnesses identified the suspect as Malcom Odom, 29-year-old, black male of Parsons. Odom was reported as fleeing the scene north bound on foot but was not found by law enforcement. Odom who was released from prison on parole has a felony warrant for his arrest issued by Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC). Police are continuing to search for the suspect and gathering evidence. We are partnering with Labette County Sheriff’s Department during this investigation. PARSONS POLICE PRESS RELEASE

More Joplin News First stories Thursday Road Conditions; Maps and Apps: MO-KS-OK-AR; Continually Updating Cancellations and Closings

Odom should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911 and report his location do not approach.

“This is a terrible loss of life and it will hurt the family of the victim as well as the community. Any loss of life is regrettable and the family and loved ones of the victim are in our thoughts. The out-pouring of information in this case will surely bring a positive conviction and conclusion for this case. Please continue to let officers know if you have any information that could leads to the arrest of Odom.” CHIEF ROBERT SPINKS, PARSONS POLICE

This on-going investigation is part of the “See It, Hear It, Report It” campaign by Parsons Police. If anyone has any further information on this incident or any other criminal activity, please contact the Parsons Police Department at 620-421-7060 or call the Tip Line at 620-421-7057 or email at tips@parsonspd.com.