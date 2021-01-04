Murder Charges to Driver in Double Fatal Crash

The suspect, Rita Glasgow, of Joplin was driving while intoxicated, had methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in her possession, and the Chevrolet Silverado she was driving was reported as stolen state Joplin Police.

JOPLIN, Mo. — On January 3rd, 2021 at 3:56 pm the Joplin Police Department received a 911 call reporting a crash near the intersection of 28th and Connecticut Avenue.

Ford SUV traveling northbound, was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado pickup traveling westbound on 28th Street at a high rate of speed.

The Chevrolet Silverado failed to stop at a stop sign at 28th Street and Connecticut Avenue, resulting in a collision with the Ford SUV.

The driver of the Ford SUV, Terry Copple, male, age 55 of Joplin, and the female passenger, Rhonda Copple, age 48 of Joplin, both died of injuries sustained during the crash. Next of kin has been notified.

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado, Rita M. Glasgow, age 30 of Joplin, was transported to a local hospital for serious injuries. Glasgow is still hospitalized but is in the custody of the Joplin Police Department.

It was determined that Glasgow was driving while intoxicated, had methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in her possession, and the Chevrolet Silverado she was driving was reported as stolen.

The Joplin Police Department is seeking the following charges against Glasgow:

Murder in the 2nd Degree (2 Counts)

Driving While Intoxicated,

Tampering with a Motor Vehicle in the First Degree,

Possession of a Controlled Substance, & Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Glasgow also had active felony warrants out of Jasper County for Tampering with a Motor Vehicle in the 1st Degree and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The Joplin Police Department Major Crash Team and Detectives are actively working the crash investigation and further details will be released once they become available (Joplin Police Department Media Release).

