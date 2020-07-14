Murder being investigated in Lamar

LAMAR, Mo. — It’s possibly the first homicide in the Lamar city limits in decades. Lamar Police Chief Joe Moore is keeping details limited at this time. But he wants to assure the public to know they believe this is an isolated incident and not a threat to the public.

Moore tells our cameras on Monday morning shortly after 5:15 AM Lamar PD responded to reports of gunfire in the 700 block of Broadway.

As officers arrived they located a deceased adult male.

Crime scene wraps the area around the house where the deceased was located, and that’s also where it’s believed he shared a home with three other adults.

Chief Moore tells us the Southwest Major Case Squad has been activated and is assisting along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

We will have more information as it becomes available.