Murder and Arson Charges for two after Fatal Fire in Joplin

Elizabeth M. Baez, age 39 of Joplin (left), and Tiffany A. Lukasiewicz, age 39 of Pittsburg, Kansas, (right), have been taken into custody with charges filed in the Fatal Fire last week in Joplin.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Capt William Davis tells us the autopsy results are in after the Fatal Fire last Friday morning in Joplin at 1730 South Picher Ave.

Charges being sought by investigators on two suspects and now filed by the Jasper County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office Thursday, December 10, 2020.

Warrants were issued with No Bond on: Elizabeth M. Baez, age 39 of Joplin, and Tiffany A. Lukaseiwicz, age 39 of Pittsburg, Kansas. Both have been taken into custody and will face formal charges of:

Arson 1st

Murder 2nd

Domestic Assault 1st