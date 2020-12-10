Murder and Arson Charges for two after Fatal Fire in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Capt William Davis tells us the autopsy results are in after the Fatal Fire last Friday morning in Joplin at 1730 South Picher Ave.
Charges being sought by investigators on two suspects and now filed by the Jasper County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office Thursday, December 10, 2020.
|MAN DEAD AFTER BEING RESCUED FROM FIRE IN BLENDVILLE SOUTH NEIGHBORHOOD
Warrants were issued with No Bond on: Elizabeth M. Baez, age 39 of Joplin, and Tiffany A. Lukaseiwicz, age 39 of Pittsburg, Kansas. Both have been taken into custody and will face formal charges of:
- Arson 1st
- Murder 2nd
- Domestic Assault 1st
“Detectives with the Joplin Police Department have been actively working on this investigation, which started at 3:40 AM, December 4, 2020. On Monday, December 7th, 2020, an autopsy for David Crowder, of Joplin, was conducted at Frontier Forensics in Kansas City, Kansas. The preliminary cause of death is smoke inhalation/carbon monoxide poisoning.”CAPT WILLIAM DAVIS, PIO, JOPLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT