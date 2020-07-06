Multiple vehicle crash I-44 east approaching Halltown

Photo by Cecily Phillippi. Used with permission.

Check your Google Maps or MODOT Travelers App for travel conditions at anytime

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — About 2:30 PM Monday emergency 911 calls reported a multi-vehicle crash along eastbound I-44 in Lawrence County approaching Halltown near mile marker 52.

Traffic came to a standstill Monday afternoon as semi tractor-trailers and vehicles were involved.

Some traffic is diverted off to 174.

More information as it becomes available from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to radio reports the first crash involves: three tractor-trailer units and a pickup truck. Then there are three secondary crashes afterwards. UPDATE: Six total vehicles involved and three injuries but no one was transported via ambulance.

However if traveling I-44 east alternate routes possible are: