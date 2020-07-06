Multiple vehicle crash I-44 east approaching Halltown

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — About 2:30 PM Monday emergency 911 calls reported a multi-vehicle crash along eastbound I-44 in Lawrence County approaching Halltown near mile marker 52.
Traffic came to a standstill Monday afternoon as semi tractor-trailers and vehicles were involved.
More information as it becomes available from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
According to radio reports the first crash involves: three tractor-trailer units and a pickup truck. Then there are three secondary crashes afterwards. UPDATE: Six total vehicles involved and three injuries but no one was transported via ambulance.
However if traveling I-44 east alternate routes possible are:
- MO-96 East Carthage to Halltown
- US-60 Neosho to Monett to Springfield