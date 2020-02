JOPLIN, Mo. — 5:39 AM reports of multiple gunshot wound victims at an active crime scene, 1302 South Roosevelt in Joplin.

Crime scene tape surrounds the residence where two people have been transported to area hospitals with reported gunshot wounds.

JPD tracking K9 has been around the residence, north and west of the proptery.

Waiting official word from Joplin Police. No comment as of 7:25 AM.

Avoid the area, West Junge Blvd, as this is an active crime scene.