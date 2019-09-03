Multiple Fatality Crash I-44 East at Joplin

At least three dead in two vehicle crash

(JOPLIN, Mo.) — Just before 3:00 PM on Tuesday dispatch alerted authorities to a serious crash, I-44 East approaching the Prigmore, Exit 13.

An tipster, name withheld, messaged the tipline, “horrible accident on the highway mm 12 on I-44.

Authorities have just released that there are three fatalities and two others in critical condition.

BREAKING MULTIPLE INJURED — I-44 EASTBOUND CLOSED TO TRAFFIC BREAKING MULTIPLE INJURED — I-44 EASTBOUND CLOSED TO TRAFFIC — — APPROACHING PRIGMOR/13MM Posted by Joplin News First on Tuesday, September 3, 2019

“Joplin Police Traffic Division Major Crash Team has responded to the scene to investigate. We ask that travelers find an alternate route while the interstate is closed. No names are being released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.” state Joplin Police in a media release.

MODOT Emergency Response closed I-44 East. Traffic is being diverted at 249, 11.8MM.

FSHP is where you find our stories and all updates under our Joplin News First tab.