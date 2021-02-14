Multi-Vehicle Crash on Turner Turnpike

TRAFFIC IN OKLAHOMA ODOT PORTAL: Oklahoma has their active map from ODOT. CLICK here to access it on a phone or desktop. Call for information 844-465-4997

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — An unknown number of vehicles involved in a major crash Sunday afternoon. The crash occurred on the interstate between Tulsa and Oklahoma City. The Turner Turnpike is currently closed in the westbound lanes near Luther, Oklahoma due to the crash.

“We are currently working this injury crash on the Turner Turnpike westbound near Post Road. This is involving multiple semis and passenger vehicles. Traffic is being diverted at Hogback Road. Just a reminder – do not get out if you don’t have to.” OKLAHOMA HIGHWAY PATROL DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY





