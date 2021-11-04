Multi-vehicle crash in Joplin, one car lands onto hood of car waiting to turn

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 6:15 p.m. Joplin Dispatch were alerted to a multi-vehicle crash at 20th and South Rangeline.

Full response from Joplin Police, Joplin Fire Dept and METS ambulance.

Joplin Police tell us on the scene it was three vehicles and no one was injured requiring a ride in an ambulance. If anyone requires medical treatment they will be going POV. Which stands for Private Operated Vehicle.

We will update information as it becomes available from authorities.

