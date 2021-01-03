Multi-Vehicle Crash closes MO-171 near Carl Junction

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Jasper County Emergency Communications were alerted to reports of a multi-vehicle crash on MO-171 at the Center Creek Bridge.

Carl Junction Fire Department were already responding to a crash on MO-171 at Locust Road.

Early estimates are that traffic is being diverted for an extended period of time described by authorities.

MO-171 CLOSED

SOUTH SIDE – Fir Road at Harp’s

NORTH SIDE – Ivy Road at Carl Junction (or local traffic)

Two people were transported via ambulance, possible more. No injuries are thought to be life threatening.

Shannon Becker will be at the scene with updates.