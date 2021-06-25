Multi-car crash sends two Priority to area hospitals

JOPLIN, Mo — Multi-vehicle crash just west of West 20th and Empire. Involving two pickups and an SUV. Reported at 9:23 p.m. Friday night.

Two people rushed Priority One to area hospitals.

Cpl Tim Hudson of the Joplin Police Department says alcohol could have played a factor in this crash. The investigation is underway.

Shortly after 10:00 p.m. the JPD Major Crash Team assembled with Sgt Jared Delzell. All directions were closed on West 20th at Empire and Annie Baxter.

Avoid the area as Emergency Vehicles are still on the scene as of the initial printing of this article.

