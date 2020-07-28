Multi-agency SWAT operation nets wanted man; Body discovered on property being searched

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Tuesday morning reports of SWAT on the move in Joplin, about 8:00 AM moving south into Newton County. Sources told us it was a multi-agency operation to serve a search warrant on a large area of property. The property was in the Greenwood area near the Tri-State line.

Newton County Sheriff Chris Jennings talks with us exclusively from the scene, telling us the Joplin Police Department and ODET (Ozark Drug Enforcement Team) worked with them as they were serving a warrant on the property at 3517 Cherry Road.

He tells us as officers arrived to the address they were met by gunfire from the front and rear of a home. Officers retreated, securing the area. Then after 10:15 AM after flash bang and gas was introduced into the residence and a white male was taken into custody.

Sheriff Jennings goes on to say a deceased individual was located on the property. It’s too early in the investigation to go into details he continued but they are now waiting on a search warrant for the residence. Their original warrant was just for the property.

Redings Mill Fire Department, METS ambulance and Newton County Ambulance staged nearby. No one was injured in the SWAT operation.

At this time the unidentified subject is facing multiple charges from multiple agencies, so he declined to identify the male subject.

He assured us later in the day he will have a more formal statement.

This now becomes a death investigation as part of the search warrant(s) being served.

Shannon Becker is live at the scene. Watch for live updates on social media.