Mugshot Monday: Betty Blood Drop arrested to ‘draw’ attention to Boots and Badges Community Blood Drive in Miami

MIAMI, Okla. — Every Monday the Miami Police Department feature the arrests of the week on their Mugshot Monday. “The purpose is to inform the general public of crimes committed in our community,” state Miami Police. These mugshots usually get a lot of attention and people talking.

So this week to “draw” attention to a special cause, Betty Blood Drop 🩸 of the Oklahoma Blood Institute Tulsa got arrested. And with her “one phone call” she wanted to remind everyone of the blood drive on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Ottawa County Boots & Badges Community Challenge Blood Drive, with police and fire departments at the Miami Civic Center, 129 5th Ave NW, Miami, Okla.

Tuesday, August 03, 2021

9:00 am – 3:00 pm

9:00 am – 3:00 pm Wednesday, August 04, 2021

12:00 pm – 6:00 pm

ALL DONORS get a special shirt, while supplies last.

CHOICE: one ticket to Science Museum Oklahoma, one ticket to Frontier City Theme Park or two tickets to Safari Joe’s H2O / Water Park.

ENTERED TO WIN: 1 of 5 pairs of tickets to see Granger Smith at Buffalo Run Casino Resort on August 6!

Call 877-340-8777 or click a scheduling link to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome. Brought to you by the Oklahoma Blood Institute Tulsa. To donate you must have a photo ID.

"Support your local heroes by donating blood at the Ottawa County Boots & Badges Community Blood Drive on 8/3 and 8/4 at the Miami Civic Center. All donors will also be entered to win 1 of 5 pairs of tickets to see GrangerSmith at BuffaloRun CasinoResort on 8/6!

Day 1 – Tuesday, 8/3 from 9AM to 3PM and

Day 2 – Wednesday, 8/4 from Noon to 6PM

Call 877-340-8777 or click a scheduling link to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.” — OBI