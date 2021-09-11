MSSU trail over Turkey Creek connects university students to movie theater and Northpark Lane

JOPLIN, Mo. — Friday the City of Joplin, MSSU and community members cut the ribbon on the new bike and walking trail that connects the campus with the movie theater and Northpark Lane.

A project that has been talked about for years. It features a concrete walking bridge and a winding walking trail, made of asphalt, that begins near the MSSU tennis courts and comes out at Northpark Lane near the former Sears Auto Center.

“The trail provides an easy walk to Northpark Mall area from MSSU campus. This collaborative project will not only benefit their students but also residents and visitors in Joplin!” City of Joplin states in a media release.

The trail and bridge over Turkey Creek was a collective effort by the City of Joplin and MSSU.

The path is well-lit at night, with trail lighting and security cameras. Another feature for safety are emergency call boxes.