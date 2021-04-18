Stolen MSSU gator, do you recognize this truck, trailer or man? Joplin Area Stolen Items, Our Community Action Group

JOPLIN, Mo. — Posted recently in our Community Action Group Joplin Area Stolen Items, a stolen gator from MSSU. A brazen male drove into the MSSU sports complex and loaded up a gator, worth thousands of dollars and drove away with it. Campus authorities believe the thief knew someone by the way he acted.

TRUCK, TRAILER, AND MALE, ON CAMERA, THAT STOLE GATOR FROM MSSU ON MARCH 31. COURTESY MSSU.

FROM MSSU — “Caught on camera. Public Assistance Needed *On 03/31/2021, between 1900 – 2030 hours, an unidentified male came onto campus and entered the Leggett and Platt building on campus and stole an unidentified item. The male then drives to the North End Zone facility and enters the main doors and eventually steals the Athletic Trainers 2018 John Deere Gator. The manner in which the items are stolen leads me to believe the man in the picture is familiar with Missouri Southern Athletics and knows employees by name. I am asking the public to take a look at the photos of the individual and the truck and trailer used in the theft. If you have any info, please contact the University Police Dept at 417-626-2222. Thank you for your help!

SAMPLE 2018 GATOR FROM INTERNET THAT WAS STOLEN (NOT ACTUAL PHOTO)

Caught on camera: This individual stole a 2018 John Deere Gator from the Athletics Department on March 31. If you have…

Posted by Missouri Southern State University on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Since 2018 Joplin News First Community Action Group Joplin Area Stolen Items has assisted law enforcement in locating countless items like: vehicles, pets, lawn furniture, jewelry, heirlooms, electronics, bicycles, motorcycles, Amazon/usps packages etc.

