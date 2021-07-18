MSSU Senior pitcher, Zach Parish, flying to Texas to ink deal with Rangers

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern left-handed pitcher Zach Parish is set to sign a deal with the Texas Rangers, the University announced on Sunday. He will fly to Texas this Tuesday to officially sign as an undrafted free agent.

Parrish tells MSSU Lions Sports, “I have said when one door closes, another one opens. I want to thank the good Lord above for giving this old man one last hoorah. I’m excited to be where I’m at and excited to see where I go.”

Parish finished his career at Missouri Southern as the NCAA Divison II all-time leader in strikeouts with 488. He was named the Divison II National Player of the Year for the 2021 season, as well as the MIAA Pitcher of the Year, and a first team All-MIAA, All-American and All-Region selection. Parish also wrapped up his final season with MSSU with the best single-season ERA (1.21) by a starter in program history, along with the second-best career ERA (2.16) by a starter.