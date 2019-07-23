MSHP says Pickup “cut through a cornfield” & caused chain-reaction crash on MO-171

The official report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol on what occurred MO-171 Tuesday

(JASPER COUNTY, Mo.) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol official report states that Tuesday just minutes after noon a three vehicle crash occurred on MO-171, 3 miles North of Asbury.

Larry Flowers, 36, of Webb City, was operating a 1999 GMC Sierra and was traveling west through a cornfield.

Trooper J.D. Fischer of the Missouri State Highway Patrol states in his report, “Crash occurred as [Flowers pickup] cut through a cornfield, entered MO 171 and traveled into the path of [a second pickup].”

That second pickup, 2014 Ford F150, was driven by Arron Demasters, 40, of Neosho. The report goes on to say that after Demasters was struck, he spun, and was impacted by a third pickup.

That third pickup was driven by a Pittsburg, Kansas, resident. 34-year-old John Seglie, was driving a 2010 Toyota Tacoma.

Only one person with reported injuries, the driver of the pickup that emerged from the cornfield. Flowers suffered moderate injuries and was transported via ambulance to a Joplin hospital.

