MSHP crash report of Gateway Drive ‘head on’

Missouri State Highway Patrol report Wed AM, VW Golf crossed the center line and struck a Ford Taurus head on

(NEWTON, CO, Mo.) – Wednesday morning at 6:45 AM the Missouri State Highway Patrol report that a two vehicle crash occurred as a 1999 Volkswagon Golf crossed the center line and struck a 2000 Ford Taurus head on.

According to Cpl K.R. Sanders the crash occurred on MO-175, aka Gateway Drive, 6 miles south of Joplin.

A northbound vehicle driven by Stephen Allen, 27, of Neosho crossed the center line striking Patricia Churchwell, 53, of Neosho. Both suffered moderate injuries and were transported to Joplin area hospitals.