Mowing crew discover body of man next to highway; Death investigation in Ottawa County

MIAMI, Okla. — Shortly after 9:15 a.m. we received information that a body was located by a mowing crew along 69-A in Miami.

Miami Police Department release information about 10:30 a.m. identifyin the body as male.

“The victim is not yet identified and no further details are available. Please avoid the area as the road has been closed to traffic. Further information will be released at a later time.”

COURTESY MIAMI POLICE DEPARTMENT.

Miami police and Ottawa County Sheriff’s office are both here on 69-A just north of the turnpike.

DETOUR

— East Rockdale Road to North Elm will take you back to town.