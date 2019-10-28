Moving truck rollover takes out power

Electric lines came down as poles were sheered off by truck

JASPER Co. — Barton Co. Electric are working to restore power to the immediate area after moving truck sheered off an electric pole bringing down power lines.

Crash is located at Baseline Blvd and CR 130. About 1 mile east of I-49.

Missouri State Highway Patrol tell us on the scene the driver was traveling west and slipped off the roadway, then over corrected resulting in flipping on its side on the north side of the roadway.

One person in the moving truck was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

MoDOT Emergency Response, #MoDOTjosh tells us the clean clean up, removal of truck and the household moving contents could be 3-4 hours. That’s from the original crash time about 1:45 PM. As we were talking M&M Wrecker arrived with their team.

Look for updates and the initial crash report from MSHP. We always update our stories at FourStatesHomePage on our Joplin News First tab.