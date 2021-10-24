Moving truck overcorrects and overturns on Baseline Blvd

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after 8:15 p.m. Jasper County E-911 were alerted to reports of a single vehicle crash on Baseline Blvd near CR263.

Tri-Cities Fire and Jasper County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

Trooper A.J. Cook of Troop D tells us the Penske moving truck was traveling west and the wheels dropped off the right side of the road, overcorrected and then traveled off the left side of the road, overturning.

The driver was a private individual, moving to another state and traveling through Missouri. Two occupants of the truck. The contents of the truck were personal items such as furniture etc.

There were no injuries.

S&S Wrecker from Jasper, Missouri, set the truck back on the road without unloading the contents.

The roadway was cleared by midnight.

