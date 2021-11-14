Moving truck and towed SUV overturn after crash into vehicle that spun into their path from initial collision

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon Jasper County Emergency 911 were alerted to a multi-vehicle crash at MO-43 and Maple Road.

A full response was initiated. Since the reported crash was on a jurisdictional line Tri-Cities Fire District and Carl Junction Fire responded along with Jasper County Deputies. Oronogo Police responded to assist with traffic. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

White vehicle EB on Maple, entered traffic and was struck by a SB blue passenger car. The white vehicle then spun into the path of a UHaul truck towing an SUV. The UHaul collided with the white vehicle, both overturned. The towed SUV also overturned.

Trooper B.D. Vaught tells us on the scene there were three vehicles involved. That total does not include a towed vehicle behind a UHaul.

He says an eastbound white passenger car traveling on Maple, entered traffic and was struck by a southbound blue passenger car. The white car was struck in the right rear quarter panel. It was spun around into the path of a northbound UHaul towing an SUV.

The white passenger car, UHaul and towed SUV all three overturned.

The blue passenger car is not visible in our live video. It is southwest of the intersection on the west shoulder.

Three were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

S&S Towing were summoned to remove the vehicles and debris from the crash scene.

We will update information here on our news tab at FSHP regarding this crash. We anticipate a release of information possibly Monday.