Movie in the Park brings community together

JASPER, Mo. — Saturday night Jasper, Missouri, held an event in their city park to bring the community together just before school. It’s one of those things they do every few months to stay in touch as a community. But with social distancing this summer things have been different.

The Jasper Police Movie Night in the Park featured a big screen showing the classic E.T. Free hot dogs, popcorn, pop, candy.

In this town of 900, organizers say they think they gave out about 350 hot dogs.

One young grandmother told us on the sidewalk, the evening was great! Her grand kids were having a great time and they had never seen E.T. before!

Organizer Lacey Kubik tells us the inspiration behind these community events they do in Jasper. “We want to bring the community more together. We want to get to know each other’s families. We want to know who’s kid belongs to who, so we can communicate together and you know? we still believe in that type of town where we know each other and we help each other. If someone needs help in town? We’re there. They know who to holler at. Right now we’re actually planning on who is going to cook meals for one family when the mom goes out to have surgery so they have dinners that week. Our kids get to know each other. Yeah. We don’t lose that old way. And I think a lot of people could use it.”

Police Chief Chadwick Michael Karr wanted to say thank you to a few folks for helping make the night a success. “The Jasper City council for approving the event and thank you Lacey Kubik and the Blue Crew for getting the it organized, Jasper Homes, the S&S Towing Crew and all the citizens of Jasper that donated and helped to get this going tonight.

And what about this cool big screen and sound? It’s from Five Star Entertainment and Productions Karr tells us. “They really made this night special.”

Coming up next? Annual Halloween Block party!