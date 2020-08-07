Motorcyclist fatally injured Thursday afternoon in Barton County Crash; Troop D Crash Team Investigate

Just a little over a week ago the Remembrance Ride brought bikers together promoting safety, now another motorcycle fatality.

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 3:00 PM Thursday afternoon authorities in Barton County were alerted to a crash involving a motorcycle and a large truck at the intersection of RT Y and SW 80th Road.

Barton County Sheriff’s Deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

It was determined a 27-year-old Jasper man, Brent Luthi, was operating a 1976 Ford 7000, traveling east on SW 80th. He was uninjured in the crash.

Charles Shaver, 77, of Liberal, was traveling south on RT Y, operating a 1991 Harley Davidson. He was fatally wounded in the crash.

“Crash occurred as [the Ford] pulled into the path of the [Harley]. [Shaver] pronounced at the scene at 1537 by Barton County Deputy Coroner Rusty Boyd.” MSHP CRASH NARRATIVE

Later in the early evening the crash team met at the scene to gather information and map the crash scene.. The Troop D crash team gathered around 1730 according to radio reports. The team consisting of: Tpr A.G. Torbeck #685 and MCIU Sgt S.R. Richardson #753 and Tpr M.K. Eden #1326.

Next of kin was notified. As required the surviving driver was tested for alcohol.