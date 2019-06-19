Motorcycle traveling “at a high rate of speed” crashes into vehicle

Life-saving measures being performed as rider was transported to hospital

Capt Nick Jimenez of the Joplin Police Department spoke with us on the scene Tuesday afternoon of a serious crash involving a motorcycle where the rider required life-saving measures as they were taken away by ambulance.

“On June 18th, 2019 at approximately 12:45 P.M. officers with the Joplin Police Department were dispatched to 22nd St. & Maiden Lane for a car vs motorcycle traffic crash,” Capt Jimenez states in a press release.

“Initial investigation shows that the motorcycle was northbound on Maiden Lane. Several witnesses reported that the rider was traveling at an extreme, high rate of speed, according to multiple witnesses to the crash.”

So as the sport bike was northbound the passenger vehicle was southbound on Maiden Lane. The vehicle was making an eastbound turn onto 22nd St when the motorcycle struck the side of the passenger vehicle.

According to our Joplin News First initial reports upon arrival to the hospital they were prepared for trauma arrival and Sgt Jimenez updated us in our live interview that he was in serious condition.







New JPD PIO, congrats Capt Nick Jimenez

NOTE: Due to medical privacy laws we might not have another update on the motorcyclist.