Motorcycle hits pothole and crashes, man suffers serious injuries

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday afternoon Newton County Central Dispatch was alerted to a motorcycle crash on Bethel Road, three miles north of Seneca, Mo.

Seneca Fire, Seneca Rural Fire, Newton County Deputies, and Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

“Crash occurred as [Harley Davidson] struck a pothole and overturned.” — MSgt. K.R. Sanders, Troop D, zone 7, Newton and McDonald counties

Matthew Bedford, 53, of Seneca, was driving a 1991 Harley Davidson southbound on Bethel Road about 2:45 p.m. He suffered serious injuries in the crash and was rushed to Mercy Joplin via Newton County Ambulance.

Comments from public on Midwest Emergency Photography release of images:

“They need to get that bridge fixed ASAP, it’s rough in a car knowing it’s coming so I can’t imagine a motorcycle hitting it unexpectedly.” — A.C.

Reply to A.C. ”YEASSSSSS! I have to travel it daily.” — K.D.

Bedford was not wearing a helmet according to the report.

Stay with Joplin News First for Breaking News and more important stories on our news tab at FSHP. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.