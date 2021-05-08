Motorcycle fatality crash investigation, Joplin Police Major Crash Team assemble at E. 32nd and S. Connecticut

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 4:00 PM Saturday afternoon Joplin Emergency Communications were alerted to reports of a serious crash at 32nd and S. Connecticut involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police, and METS ambulance responded.

The single occupant of the motorcycle was a 24-year-old male. Transported Priority One trauma to an area hospital.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

Sgt Jared Delzell of the Joplin Police Major Crash Team tells us at the scene the motorcyclist did not survive. Next of kin has been notified.

They will continue marking the scene of the crash and mapping for investigation. The public is asked to avoid the area if at all possible for the evening.

Appleton Wrecker and Coats Towing were summoned to remove the vehicles for further investigation to private quarters.

We will update this story with more information as it is released by the Joplin Police Department.