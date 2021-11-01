Motorcycle fatality crash in Royal Heights; Joplin Police Major Crash team investigate

JOPLIN, Mo. — Sunday morning about 12:15 a.m. Joplin Emergency Dispatch were alerted to a crash at North St Louis and Euclid in Royal Heights.

Joplin Police, Joplin Fire, METS ambulance responded.

A short time later the Joplin Police Major Crash Team was summoned for investigation of a fatal motorcycle crash.

Sgt. Jared Delzell tells us on scene that a southbound motorcycle on St Louis, struck the positive median island and a traffic sign, south of the Euclid intersection, ejected the motorcycle driver. He was declared deceased at the scene.

The motorcycle operator was not wearing a helmet.

Jasper County Coroner Randy Nace responded at 1:30 a.m. to claim the body of an adult male, now identified as Joseph Chapman, 24, of Webb City, Missouri.

Capt. William Davis updates us Monday in a media release, “A secondary crash occurred when a northbound vehicle struck the deceased in the roadway prior to officers arrival on scene. The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased on scene. He has been identified as Joseph Chapman, age 24, of Webb City, Missouri. Next of kin notification have been made. The initial crash appears to be impairment related. No charges are being sought for the driver involved in the secondary crash.”

Joplin News First delayed the release of this information pending next of kin notification which was made.

