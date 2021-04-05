Motorcycle fatality crash Friday in Joplin, information released; Second motorcycle crash Webb City hours later; SaveMoLives and Arrive Alive address bikes and vehicles

JOPLIN, Mo. — Friday evening there were two motorcycle crashes involving vehicles within hours of each other. One was fatal in Joplin. The other in Webb City sent two people Priority One from the motorcycle to an area hospital.

Joplin Police release more information regarding the fatality crash in a media release.

“The deceased motorcyclist has been identified as Lionel Carr, age 31 of Joplin. The driver of the passenger vehicle has been identified as Machhendra Kayastha, age 69 of Webb City. Kayastha remains in critical condition. Next of kin for both individuals have been notified. The crash occurred at 16:56 on 04-02-2021 and remains under investigation by the Joplin Police Department Major Crash Team. Further details will be released as they become available.“

ORIGINAL NARRATIVE SATURDAY: “On April 2nd, 2021 officers with the Joplin Police Department responded to a crash in the 2800 block of south Rangeline Road. The crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle. The passenger vehicle had one occupant and there were no additional passengers on the motorcycle. The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital but later died from injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the passenger vehicle was also transported to a local hospital and was in critical condition. At this time, names are being withheld pending formal notifications of next-of-kin. The Joplin Police Department Major Crash Team responded and is currently conducting an investigation for the crash. Further updates will be provided as they become available.“

Friday evening motorcycle t-bones pickup in Webb City. Both on bike transported Priority One to area hospital with serious injuries. Second motorcycle involved crash in the area Friday night.

Last Friday this reminder went out from the Missouri Safety Center.

MISSOURI COALITION FOR ROADWAY SAFETY: Like non-motorized road users, motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable in the event of a crash and generally have less protection than occupants of vehicles. In 2019, there were 121 motorcyclist fatalities on Missouri roadways, accounting for 15% of all traffic fatalities in the state. Other motorists can help improve the safety of motorcyclists by always paying attention and looking twice for motorcyclists, as they are more susceptible to being hidden in a vehicle’s blind spots or simply being overlooked. Passenger and Commercial vehicle drivers should remember the following:

Motorcycles are vehicles with the same rights and privileges as any vehicle on the roadway.

Allow the motorcyclist a full lane width. Do not share the lane.

“For their part, motorcyclists should always wear a helmet and commit to operating at appropriate speeds while also never operating their bike while under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.“

It was the middle of riding season last summer and Cycle Connection held a Remembrance Ride after three motorcycle deaths.

