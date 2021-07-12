Motorcycle fatality crash, collision with a deer claims young woman’s life

Joplin News First

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JASPER COUNTY, MO. — About 7:50 p.m. Sunday evening Jasper County Emergency Communications were alerted to reports of a motorcycle crash on Gum Road just west of MO-37. Two occupants on a bike had struck a deer. 

Carthage Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Mercy Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. 

[Motorcycle] struck a deer in the roadway. Both occupants ejected. Passenger was pronounced at Mercy Hospital Springfield.” – TPR. B.A. Walker of Jasper County zone Troop D

DELAYED FATALITY CRASH UPDATE

The driver, Isaac Freeleend, 29, of Reeds, was transported to Mercy Joplin. 

Passenger, Taylor Bass, 26, also of Reeds, was transported to Mercy Springfield via Mercy Air Ambulance. She was pronounced at 12:29 a.m.

Neither were wearing helmets according to the report. The motorcycle was removed by Schrader’s Towing. The deer was killed in the collision. 

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

JAMES RIVER CHURCH JOPLIN CAMPUS JOINS ORHERS FOR VACCINATION EVENT — JOPLIN, Mo. — This Thursday is the culmination of a week-long event where church-goers and the public are welcome to schedule a vaccination or walk-in and receive one. https://www.instagram.com/p/CROKmFpsNM9/ CRASH IN NORTH CARL JUNCTION SUNDAY AFTERNOON — PICKUP HYDROPLANES AND ROLLS AFTER RAIN BURST ON MO-171 — JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Sunday afternoon about 2:15 p.m. Jasper County Emergency Communications were alerted to reports of a crash near MO-171 and Ivy Road, North Carl Junction, Missouri. Described as a pickup that left the roadway, overturned and took down a utility pole. PICKUP HYDROPLANES AND ROLLS AFTER RAIN BURST ON MO-171 — JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Sunday afternoon about 2:15 p.m. Jasper County Emergency Communications were alerted to reports of a crash near MO-171 and Ivy Road, North Carl Junction, Missouri. Described as a pickup that left the roadway, overturned and took down a utility pole. BIG BOY NO. 4014. — COMING ONE MONTH FROM TODAY TO PARSONS — JOPLIN, Mo. — Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014 is the world’s largest steam locomotive ever created. One of eight in existence and it’s the only one that still operates (the others are in museums). Coming next month it will visit towns along the western edge of the Joplin region. Mark your calendar. You can see it chugging into these cities along Union Pacific tracks. 14-YEAR-OLD DROWNS AT NOEL FRIDAY NIGHT — NOEL, Mo. — Just before 8:30 p.m. Friday evening McDonald County Emergency 911 were alerted to a missing juvenile male at Wayside Campground, 201 Minnow Springs Ave. 14-YEAR-OLD DROWNS AT NOEL FRIDAY NIGHT — NOEL, Mo. — Just before 8:30 p.m. Friday evening McDonald County Emergency 911 were alerted to a missing juvenile male at Wayside Campground, 201 Minnow Springs Ave. U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for firing at Arkansas authorities; Barry County Sheriff’s Deputies stop him with explosives in his vehicle — STONE COUNTY, Mo. — Sheriff Doug Rader of Stone County releases information regarding the capture of a man wanted for allegedly firing at Carroll County, Arkansas, Officers on June 12. U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for firing at Arkansas authorities; Barry County Sheriff’s Deputies stop him with explosives in his vehicle — STONE COUNTY, Mo. — Sheriff Doug Rader of Stone County releases information regarding the capture of a man wanted for allegedly firing at Carroll County, Arkansas, Officers on June 12.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First