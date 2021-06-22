Motorcycle and pickup collide in serious crash; Joplin Police Crash Team investigate, utilizing their new FARO crash mapping system

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 8:30 a.m. Joplin Fire Department station 4, 3402 South Main, were alerted to a crash near their location. Motorcycle and pickup involved in a serious crash.

Joplin Police Department, Joplin Fire Department and Newton County Ambulance responded.

The motorcycle operator, adult male, was transported Priority One to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Next of kin were notified just before 9:00 a.m. by JPD regarding the crash.

The pickup driver was not injured.

Traffic was diverted for a time by MoDOT Emergency Response. Then one lane northbound was opened. East and westbound traffic on E 34th is halted until the vehicles are cleared, which could be a few hours.

The Joplin Police Major Crash Team are utilizing their new crash mapping system FARO®️.

