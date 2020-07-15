Motorcycle and car crash, slowing E 32nd traffic

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after 2:00 PM Emergency 911 received calls reporting a motorcycle crash with a passenger vehicle near Sonic on East 32nd. Dispatch alerted Newton County Ambulance, Joplin Police and Joplin Fire who all then responded.

300 block E 32nd traffic was partially diverted for about 30 minutes as members of the JPD Major Crash Team mapped out the crash incident in the roadway with glowing orange spray paint.







CLICK EACH TO ENLARGE, THEN USE FINGERS TO ZOOM

Newton County Ambulance transported the male motorcycle driver, 67-years-old, to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two people in the passenger vehicle declined medical transport.

Comer’s Wrecker Service and M&M Wrecker removed the vehicles from the crash scene.

More information as it is released from the Joplin Police Department. We post new stories and updates numerous times a day. CLICK HERE to save a bookmark on your phone to our news tab.