JOPLIN, Mo. — METS and Joplin Fire Department were alerted to a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle at 7:25 PM at 15th and Rangeline.

The motorcycle operator, an adult male, was awake and alert while receiving first aid and stabilized at the scene. The ambulance left the incident with lights and sirens, priority one.

Traffic was diverted in the northbound lanes of South Rangeline for a short time as EMS and medical were on the scene.

