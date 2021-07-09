Mother Road Mayhem 2021; Murphy Blvd closed for Car, Truck and Bike Show

JOPLIN, Mo. — This weekend Murphy Blvd is closed for a Car, Truck and Bike Show. The inaugural Mother Road Mayhem car, truck, and bike show is coming to Joplin Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The event will feature lifted trucks, classic and antique cars, customized motorcycles, and Fast and Furious style cars.

They’re from all over the country and will set-up shop at Landreth Park, until Saturday night, when things will change a little.

“Then at 8:00p.m. Saturday night, they’re going to parade from Landreth Park to the downtown area and park in the parking lots in the 500 and 600 blocks of Joplin and they’re going to enjoy the evening activities downtown.” Says Patrick Tuttle, Director, Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The show will return to Landreth Park on Sunday.

The event starts Friday at noon, runs all day Saturday, and ends at noon on Sunday.

ROUTE 66 SATURDAY PARADE
7:00 p.m. Staging for parade at Landreth Park
8:00 p.m. Parade begins, sponsored by Richline Motorsports.

  • Parade Route
  • Parade will leave Landreth Park at North Main and Murphy Blvd.
  • Go south on North Main Street/Route 66.
  • Turn west on 5th Street
  • Turn south on S. Joplin Ave.
  • Parade ends in the large Parking Lots at 6th Street.
  • Only show vehicles can park in these lots for viewing.

Awards Presents by Renegade Products at 3pm Sunday on the Main Stage.

AWARDS
Top 66 Awards
Top 3 Unfinished
Top 3 Special Interest
Top 5 Bikes

SPONSORED BY: American Force Wheels, NSK Kustoms, Joplin Lock & Key, Richline Motorsports, Renegade Products, Torq’d Performance & Repair, Liberty Forged, Keg Media.

