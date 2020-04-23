Closings
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

Most talked about stories in Joplin last week, The Big 3, has a new look!

Joplin News First

When you see your friends don't you find yourselves talking about, "did you see that on Joplin News First?" now you can keep informed every week with our new look!

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

KSN-16 | LOCAL NEWS TODAY STUDIO — Every week, Thursday morning, on KSN-16 & KODE-12 we have the biggest stories of the week, enjoy! NOTE: Due to social distancing we are alternating weeks with the KSN crew and the KODE GMFS crew in the mornings. Hopefully in the coming weeks everyone’s schedule — including yours — will go back to normal.

Thanks for being patient, thanks for washing your hands and thinking of others. CLICK THE IMAGE TO VIEW EACH STORY! Thanks for sharing!

1SEMI LEAVES I-44, OFF 30 FOOT CLIFF, DOWN TO KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILROAD TRACKS BELOW

2FLIPPED CAR, SHEARED OFF POWER POLE, LINES DOWN BUT NO ONE AROUND?

3MYSTERIOUS LIGHTS IN THE SKY? STARLINK BY SPACEX, RURAL HIGH-SPEED

BEYOND THE BIG THREE – SHHHH!

4OK State Health officials confirm nine dead at Grove Nursing Center

5THREE ARRESTED IN STRING OF SEK STORAGE UNIT BURGLARIES

6JOPLIN POLICE INVESTIGATE ARMED ROBBERY; ACTIVATE SWAT TO DETAIN SUSPECT

7CENTRAL CITY ROAD FIRE; CJ FIRE REQUESTS HELP FR. JOPLIN & GALENA

8SEMI TRACTOR-TRAILER RAMPS DITCH, GOES OFF-ROAD THROUGH GUARDRAIL

9VEHICLE ROLLOVER AT BELLE CENTER CURVE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Joplin News First

Trending Stories